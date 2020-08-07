Mary Jo Gorman Mary Jo Gorman, 92, Mission, Kansas, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Mary Jo was born to Cecelia Marie (Vohs) and Samuel Louis Guerrant on July 20, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mary Jo graduated from Southeast High School and proceeded to attend Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas at a time when very few women furthered their education and went to college. At Kansas State University, Mary Jo was an active member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Mary Jo met Richard Gorman at a fraternity-sorority function and began dating. Mary Jo graduated from Kansas State University with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1949. Mary Josephine Guerrant married Richard James Gorman on September 3, 1949. Mary Jo loved her family and raised seven children. Mary Jo was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and K-State Wildcats football. Mary Jo was a devoted Catholic and her faith in God was very strong throughout her entire life. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard James Gorman; parents, Samuel Louis Guerrant and Cecelia Marie Vance; brother, Louis Arnold Guerrant; daughter, Ann Marie Gorman Glotzbach; and granddaughter, Laura Ann Glotzbach. Survivors include her sisters, Cecilia M. Linnenbrink and Elizabeth A. (Betty) Edwards; her children, Patrick J. Gorman, Portland, OR, Terese A. Gorman (Steve Glass), Lawrence, KS, Dennis J. Gorman (Lisa), Plano, TX, Richard J. Gorman (Andrea), Los Altos, CA, M. Cathy McDermott, Olathe, KS, and Beth J. Gorman (Ron Ellifrits), Kansas City, MO; 11 grandchildren, Bryn, Kara, Michael, Caroline, Anna, James, Rich, Kate, Blake, Danielle, and Candice; and 12 great-grandchildren, Stratton, Harrison, Easton, Grace, Mary Kate, Norah, John, Jermaine, Sophia, Quanell, Kendall, and Camille. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, KS, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at St. Pius X. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:45 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Chapman, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson, Mission, KS, 66202.