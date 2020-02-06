|
Mary Jo (Davis) Hallberg Mary Jo (Davis) Hallberg, 83, passed away in her sleep on February 2, 2020. She was the wife of Chet Hallberg, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi November 22, 1936, she was the daughter of Otto and Mable Davis. She graduated from Moss Point MS High School in 1954. She then attended Nurses training at the Independence, Missouri Sanitarium. She was a career private-duty nurse and enjoyed being a youth camp nurse during summers in Maine. She also volunteered as a Red Cross nurse, working many disasters from Alaska to the Virgin Islands. She was a life-long member of Community of Christ Church. She and her husband enjoyed amateur radio (call sign K0TGU) and performing at many public service events. She was a member of Masonic Eastern Star and an Ararat Shrine Lady. She will be remembered as a kind, fun-loving person. She was the best of friends with all that knew her. She is survived by her husband, Chet; her children, David (Melinda), Kevin (Becky) and Alan (Shannon); her sisters, Jean Carol (Nelson) and twin sister, Margaret Ann (Charles); grandchildren, Jeremy, Abby and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mable and her brother, Larry Davis. She had excellent care from the caring people at Brookdale College Square for 4 1/2 years. Her visitation will begin at 11:30am on Saturday, February 8th followed by her funeral service at 1pm at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or to at www.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences at may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
