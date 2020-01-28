|
Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link of Higginsville, MO. passed away January 26, 2020 at Meyer Care Center. Funeral service arrangements have been entrusted to Hoefer Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the staff of Meyer Care, Page, Kristina, and Angie just to name a few; especially Shelby and Izzie for the past four years of comfort. They would also like to thank Preferred Hospice, especially Aaron and Shannon. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Higginsville, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. In-lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Immanuel Lutheran School.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020