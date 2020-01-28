Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link Obituary
Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link Mary Jo (Blankenship) Link of Higginsville, MO. passed away January 26, 2020 at Meyer Care Center. Funeral service arrangements have been entrusted to Hoefer Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the staff of Meyer Care, Page, Kristina, and Angie just to name a few; especially Shelby and Izzie for the past four years of comfort. They would also like to thank Preferred Hospice, especially Aaron and Shannon. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Higginsville, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. In-lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Immanuel Lutheran School.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -