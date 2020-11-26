1/1
Mary Jo Pflumm
1934 - 2020
August 8, 1934 - November 19, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Mary Jo Pflumm, 86, of Shawnee KS, passed away at Advent Health Shawnee Mission, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease and Covid-19. Mary Jo was born in Kansas City, MO, to Rolland T Gepford Sr and Marjorie O (Sixta-Gepford) Hector. She graduated from Lillis High School, of which she was still friends with many of her classmates throughout the years.
Following high school, she married, C H Bud Pflumm, Jr and moved to Shawnee, KS, where she raised her 4 children and lived the rest of her life.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband, C H Bud Pflumm, Jr of 36 years, parents, a brother and brother-in-law. She is survived by her children, Steven (Rose), David (Leeann), Cynthia Pflumm, Daniel (Julie), 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her beloved church of 60 years, St Joseph Catholic Church, to the below address. You may view obituary and send condolences online at the Amos Family Funeral Home website. Services will be Saturday December 12th at 10am at St Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Live stream will be available the day of the funeral.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Service
10:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
Mary Jo was a special lady. We will always remember her fun New Years eve gatherings.
Our condolences to all the family.
Rest In Peace Mary Jo.
John and Susan Weber
Susan Weber
Friend
