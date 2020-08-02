Mary Jo Rector Mary Jo Rector, 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was born in Mexico. MO on October 10, 1926 to Joe and Pauline Fisher. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband Homer Rector and her sons H. Richard (Mary) Rector and Danny J. (Carolyn) Rector. Mary Jo is survived by her grandchildren Michelle Rector, Melissa (Robert) Keith, and Richard J. Rector and a great grandson Kevin Rector. Visitation Mon., Aug 3 at 10am, memorial service starting at 11am, White Chapel Funeral Home.