Mary Jo Wallerstedt Mary Jo Wallerstedt, 67, of Kansas City, MO passed away unexpectedly, December 20th, 2019. Mary Jo was born February 27th, 1952 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of James and Rita Wallerstedt who predeceased her. She was raised in the Kansas City area attending St. Peter's Grade School, St. Teresa's Academy and the University of Missouri Kansas City. She obtained a BA and MPA from UMKC and became employed with the Federal Government in the EPA division. She retired from the EPA as a Budget Analyst after a 30 year career. Mary Jo was also preceded in death by her brothers James D. Wallerstedt II and John David Wallerstedt and her much loved companion Denny Woods. She is survived by her four siblings: Joel Wallerstedt (Ellen), Jan Borgelt (Bob), Jean Long and Julie Treacy (Dennis), thirteen nieces and nephews and two grandnieces and one grandnephew. She is also survived by numerous friends whom she regarded as family. Mary Jo was a long time member of the Greater Kansas City Gardeners of America. She was an avid reader and volunteer and also enjoyed baking and collecting antiques. She embraced all things Kansas City including a few of her favorite places - the Loose Park Rose Garden and the Nelson Art Gallery and a few of her local food stops: Minskys Pizza, Culvers and the Jack Stack BBQ. She will be remembered for her love of nature, her gentle soul, kind spirit and giving heart. Mary Jo enriched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mary Jo's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020