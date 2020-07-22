1/1
Mary Joan "Jo" Loyd
1939 - 2020
Mary Joan "Jo" Loyd Mary Joan "Jo" Loyd, 80, formerly of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, at Saint Luke's Hospital, after battling with lung disease. Jo was born July 28, 1939, to Julius and Myrtle (Grabner) Boes in Carroll, Iowa. After growing up a farm girl in Breda, Iowa and graduating in 1957 from Saint Bernard Catholic High School, she went on to study business at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines and later worked as an Administrative Assistant for both St. Paul School in Olathe and All About Travel. Jo was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith, and loved antiquing, gardening, traveling, playing cards, philanthropy, art, family, and family gatherings. She was the "tomboy" of the family and always maintained a feisty competitive spirit a trait she inherited from her father. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert W. Loyd, children Chris (Sue) Thayer, Tim (Chandler) Thayer, Mike (Brandy) Thayer, Amy Jo (Mike) Brosseit; step daughters Theresa Leaming and Angela Loyd; sisters Audrey (Terry) Johnson and My Boes; grandchildren Kristen (Danny) Maier, Ryan (Emily) Thayer, Ashley (Jeff) Williams, Zach (Lauren) Thayer, Dylan Thayer, Jackson Thayer, Max Thayer, Mikalyn Thayer, and Katie Jo Draskovich; step grandchildren Suzette (Curtis) Howell, Vincent (Jill) Leaming, Aaron Leaming, and Sarah Leaming; and 13 great grandchildren/step great grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jo touched are invited to Nativity Catholic Church for a mass on August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Austins Bar and Grill (11180 S. Lone Elm Road, Olathe, Kansas) from 1 to 3 p.m., to reminisce and support one another. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association's Mid-America Chapter at https://www.alsa-midamerica.org/donate, or mailed to 3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160. We will forever carry Jo's memory in our hearts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Austins Bar and Grill
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

July 22, 2020
So sorry to see of your loss, Mr. Loyd. God bless you.
Kathleen Havey Kellerman
Kathleen Kellerman
Friend
