Mary Joan Stephens Mary Joan Stephens, 81-years-old, passed away March 31, 2020 in Shawnee, KS. She was born on July 1, 1938. Mary leaves behind her husband Clifford B. Stephens. They spent 33 years together. It was love at first sight. They liked to do so many things together; they both liked to dance. Mary and Clifford were more than husband and wife; they were best friends and cared for the well-being of each other. Mary never met a stranger; she would go out of her way to help someone in need. She attended Saint Teresa Academy & College, which is now Avila. Mary leaves behind two children from a previous marriage: her daughter Amy Kilgannon of New Jersey and her son David Ricketts of Gardner, KS. She also leaves behind her step-daughter Robin DiFilippo of Kansas City and step-son Cliff Stephens Jr. of Merriam, KS. Mary has 3 granddaughters: Tara of New Jersey, Marie DiFilippo of Kansas City, and Brittney Stephens of Overland Park, KS; 3 grandsons, Shane of New Jersey, Alex of Gardner, KS, and Logan of Texas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020