|
|
Mary Josephine "Jo" Corriston Jo Corriston, 95 of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully 10/27/2019 at Lakeview Village Care Center, Lenexa, KS. Visitation 12 Noon Sat. 11/02/2019 funeral service 1:00 pm at Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS; burial immediately following at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens 94th St State Ave., KCK. Jo was born May 28, 1924 to Joseph and Thelma Burks. She is survived by her children Mary Blythe, Janis Dow, Bill Corriston & Mark Corriston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethel Community of Christ 8510 Leavenworth Rd., KCK 66109 or Central Avenue Center Of Hope 11 N 15, St KCKS 66102. Full obituary www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019