Services Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316) 722-2100 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Hoffman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Josephine Hoffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Josephine Hoffman Jo Hoffman died in Lee's Summit, MO, on January 28, at age 97. Born Mary Josephine Hoffman in Trenton, MO, Jo called herself a renegade. She wanted to be called Josephine, but settled for Jo. Her Grandmother Hoffman, a stiff-backed, English lady, was determined to make a lady out of her and they both enjoyed the battles, each winning about half the time. Jo spent the better part of a year living with her grandparents at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, during her grandfather's tenure as Asst. Secretary of Agriculture in the Hoover administration. There she skated the back alley of the Mayflower and made great friends with Mike, the doorman. She was the oldest of three children born to Stuart and Nada Wild Hoffman. She lost her beloved father, Stuart, at the age of 7 or 8 and her brother Stuart, known as Studie, died in his 20's in a car accident. Her sister, Annette, died of cancer at Jo's house. Her "sweet, wide-eyed, hard-working" Mother, Nada, lived well past 100, playing the piano, enjoying bridge, and feeding Jo's employees candy. The Hoffman family had a large mercantile store in Trenton and later, some satellite stores in Gallatin and Cameron. Her mother's family, the Wilds, lived in Spickard, MO, a spot on the road as Jo described it, where her Grandfather was the Postmaster and her Grandmother actually made baseballs for the kids to use in play. Her first job at the drugstore in Trenton earned her the distinction of being one of the first to hold a Social Security card. And there were plenty of firsts in Jo's life, not the least of which was the first woman on the City Desk, and eventually Asst. City Editor, at the KANSAS CITY STAR & TIMES. Her first career goal was to be a cowboy, and she and her cousin Charlie spent lots of their youth exploring the countryside on their ponies. Her chaps and her Stetson hat were eternally prized possessions. Jo moved on to the newspaper business, earning her journalism degree from MU, and bought the Grundy County Gazette in 1946 where she had the time of her life for 7 years. Jo was inducted into the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame and shared her ideas for future publishing success less "mother/apple pie" stuff, how to balance the free internet access with the paid circulation offering and ended with "just thinking about what I'd do and try makes me want to go right out and buy another dinky weekly". Her enthusiasm for thinking and life never waned. Jo was instrumental in getting the STAR reporters converted from manual typewriters to computers. In the early 80's she owned a technologically advanced typesetting company, Rahija& Associates, and when asked how she had learned so much about computers, she responded "I built one.", took another drag off her unfiltered cigarette and kept working. Between stints at the KC STAR, Jo taught journalism at USC, and spent a number of years as editor for the VFW Auxiliary. Jo leaves her cousins, Chris Hoffman and his wife, Jackie and Phil Hoffman and his wife, Connie, all of Trenton; Martha Goedert and her husband Jim of Omaha, NE; her cousins Phillip and Birgitta McClanahan, The Sea Ranch, CA and Robert McClanahan and wife, Sarah, of Short Hills, New Jersey; Judith Harrington, Washington, DC; Linda Hurt, Omaha, NE; Suzanne Barnes, Chesapeake, VA; and Alice Erickson, Holdredge, NE. Debbie Wilson, her friend and caregiver of 12 years also survives, as well as friends, Patty Gee Nicholson and Landa Williams. Her long-time friend, Jeanne Greendahl, died in 2007. Online condolences can be left at www.whitakereads.com. Memorial service will be held at 10 AM, April 2 at the Resthaven Mortuary, Hwy 65. Charities Jo espoused include The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, 1311 Main St. Trenton, Mo. 64683 and University of Missouri School of Journalism, Columbia Missourian Endowment Fund, 120 Neff Hall, Columbia, MO 65211 or giving.missouri.edu/Missourian.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries