Sister Mary Joyce Meyers, OSB Sister Mary Joyce Meyers, OSB, 95, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. Sister Mary Joyce was born in Evanston, Ill., on June 27, 1923, to Harry and Barbara Schmidt Meyers. After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in Chicago, she entered the Mount community in 1944. She taught math, English and science at high schools in Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri and was principal of St. Joseph High School in Shawnee, Kan., for ten years. She held a B.S. in math from Mount St. Scholastica College and M.A. in educational administration from Creighton University. She received the Soroptimist Outstanding Teacher Award and the Trustees' Fellowship at UMKC. After earning her M.A. and Ph.D. in counseling at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, she worked as a marriage and family counselor at Catholic Social Services in Kansas City, Kan., until 1978. She was also a psychologist at Family Therapy Institute in Kansas City, Mo., for 27 years. She held membership in the American Psychological Association and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. After her retirement, she volunteered at Keeler Women's Center in Kansas City, Kan., and then assisted in the development office at the monastery. Last year, at age 95, she traveled to Philadelphia as one of the 10 outstanding senior Americans honored by LeadingAge, a national organization of non-profits serving seniors. Sister Mary Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, by her brothers Harry and Richard Meyers, and sisters Geraldine Meyers and Barbara Perkowitz. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her monastic family. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).

Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019