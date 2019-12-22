|
Mary Joyce Schloegel-Kinast The first of four children born to Frank and Jerry Schloegel in Kansas City, Missouri, Mary Joyce was a consummate "people person." She could identify almost at once with anyone at a feeling level, sense what would be good for them, and try to provide it. Motivated by her deep faith, she became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondolet and began professionally by teaching and caring for emotionally disturbed children, then parlayed her training and experience into helping ex-felons re-enter society successfully. From a church basement program in Washington, D.C. to a national effort for the Chief Justice of the United States, Warren Burger, to a state-wide service in Florida, she devoted herself tirelessly to the inmates and ex-felons she dearly loved. With her in all her service was her beloved Bob who offered affirmation when she met resistance, refreshment when she felt fatigue, articulation when she felt stymied, and love when she began and ended each day. Together they created an enviable life of joy, commitment, service, and love despite opposition, judgments, suspicion, and even cancer. Their life together is narrated in a memoir, Life in the Realm of the Spirit, available from Amazon.com. Mary Joyce did not just meet and help people, she became part of their lives and her life goes on in them, in her Lord, and in her Bob. A private memorial service, designed by Bob and Mary Joyce, will be celebrated by each family at a time and place of their choosing.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019