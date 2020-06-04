Mary K. Cimino
Mary K. Cimino Mary Katherine Cimino was born on November 16, 1926 in Kansas City, MO. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93 while residing at Villa Saint Francis in Olathe, KS, on May 29, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her, Mary was happiest when she was caring for others. She loved her family fiercely. She protected those closest to her in the way she thought was best. She devoted her life to raising her grandchildren who describe her as a beacon of love, safety, and stability. She was grounded and steadfast in her advocacy for them. Mary is survived by her brother, Tom Simone; sister, Carmeline Chalabi; grandsons, Justin Cimino (wife, Sarah and children, Adelaide and Alexander) and Kyle Campbell; her granddaughters, Ana Burke (husband, Joshua) and Farrell Campbell; daughter-in-law, Anne Vernon (wife, Margaret Harrigan); nephews, Phil, Jeff and Tom Chalabi (wives, Julie, Theresa, and Barbara and children, Michael, Matthew, Christian, Olivia, Sarah, and Simone) and many cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, John Cimino and daughters, Phyllis Joanna Cimino and Terese Marie Cimino. A Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Villa Saint Francis Catholic Care or Catholic Community Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com, where an expanded obituary can be found.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
