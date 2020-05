Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary K. Martin Mary K. Martin, 87, OP KS, passed away May 1, 2020 with the voices of family and caregivers near. She is survived by 3 children & their spouses, grand-daughters, extended family & dear friends all who will miss her. She was loved, loving and unique. Catholic Memorial Mass will be scheduled at later date.



