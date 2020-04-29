|
|
Mary K. (Norris) Taylor Mary Katherine (Norris) Taylor, 71, of North Kansas City, passed away April 26, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital. Mary was born on January 28, 1949, in North Kansas City, and raised in Platte County, the third child of Henry and Mabel (Alexander) Norris. Following high school she moved to Texas and made her home. She went back to school and earned her Associate's degree from San Jacinto College. Mary worked 32 years at Pasadena (TX) School District as Food Service Manager. After retiring she returned to North Kansas City. Mary loved gardening and showing anyone her beautiful flowers. She was always up for a good time and a laugh. If you were hungry she'd feed ya or at a holiday dinner Mary was always ready to put food in front of ya! Growing up as a country girl, everyone had nicknames. Hers was "Doodle"! Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Brisbine; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Norris. Survivors include children: Katherine Heaviland (Richard) of North Kansas City; Tammy Stick (David) of Claycomo, MO, and Robbie Taylor of Texas; grandchildren: Tiffany Garland, Darren Jameson, Shane Travis, Sean Travis, Danielle Perkins and Victoria Taylor; ten great grandchildren; siblings: Henry C. Norris of Gladstone, MO, June DeMier of Houston, TX and Jan Ropcke of Warsaw, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NorthCare Hospice House (at North Kansas City Hospital), honoring the wonderful care her daughter Mary Ann received in her final days. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020