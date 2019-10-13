|
Mary Kathern Stinson Mary Stinson, 73, passed from this life on Monday, October 7th, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was born February 24, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lotus Moody "Buster" and Bernice "Red" (Parker) Thornton. Mary leaves behind two children, Sherry Stinson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Bernie Stinson and son-in-law John Stinson, of Cedar Creek, Arkansas. Two grandsons, Bronson Stinson of Bryant, Arkansas and Ben Stinson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She leaves behind one brother, Larry Thornton and sister-in-law Judy Thornton of Independence, Missouri; and one niece, Brandy Thornton-Wiedenmann of Raytown, Missouri. She also leaves behind her beloved rescue dogs Buddy and Zoey. Mary will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives were impacted by her presence. Arrangements were handled by Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Arkansas. Mary will be interred in a private service at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arkansas. At a later point, a celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mary's favorite charity, or your local animal shelter.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019