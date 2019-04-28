Mary Kathryn Hutson Schwartz Kimery Mary Kathryn Hutson Schwartz Kimery was born October 14, 1929, in Clinton, MO. She left this world on April 24, 2019 at Lee's Summit Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Murl and Bernice Hutson; her sister, Joanne (Jack) Setzer; her first husband, Jerry Schwartz; her daughter, Carolee (Doug) Williams; and a great granddaughter Caroline Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Nancy (Don) Reynolds; daughters, Barbara (Bob) Storey, and Kathy Schwartz Lee; eight grandchildren, Joe Williams, Kristin (Hugo) Espinoza, Justin (Jane) Jones, Janna Lopez, Jeff (Katie) Jones, Karen Blevins, Jordan (Kayla) Lee, and Gabriel Lee; eighteen great grandchildren, Joshua, Lucas and Rachael Williams; Irma, Dominick, Diego, and Dimitri Espinoza; Mozain Williams, Ruben, Jackeline, and Valarie Lopez; Katara, Kota Jones, and Edison Moody; Lucy, Bella, and Tucker Blevins; and Titus Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her second husband of 30 years, Don Kimery, and his family. Mary grew up primarily in the Kansas City, MO, area. She attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Westport High School. She married Jerry Schwartz, a neighbor and WWII Veteran. They were married 40 years, until his death. They raised 3 girls in Raytown, until moving to Lee's Summit. They returned to Raytown when the girls were grown. Mary worked as a bookkeeper for her first husband's business, and later at Pace Products. Mary was an avid bowler during the 60s, 70s, and 80s, then she discovered golf and that is where her real joy lied. She looked forward to summer to participate in the Women's League at Teetering Rocks Gold Course, where she had two hole-in-ones. Golf was her joy. During her time off the links, she enjoyed painting, crafts, crosswords, T-Birds, all people, dogs, and, of course, Jeopardy. Mary will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends for her love, accepting nature, kindness, advice, and support. She was simply wonderful. Visitation will be held April 30, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and her service will be held May 1, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Floral Hills, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO. No graveside burial.



