Mary Kathryn McGinnis Mary Kathryn (Kay) McGinnis, 90, passed away 9/11/2020 at Magnolia Square Nursing Home in Springfield, MO. She was born November 11, 1929, in Chilhowee, Missouri, the daughter of Rollin H. Benson and Ola May (Harbit) Benson. Kay graduated from Chilhowee High School, the valedictorian of the Class of 1946. After graduation she married the love of her life, Robert L. McGinnis of Chilhowee, and they settled in Raytown, Missouri. She worked as a store manager for Robinson Shoe Company in Kansas City, Missouri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Airy; brother, Gerald Benson; and great grandson, Caden Thomas Boley. Surviving are her son, Wayne McGinnis (Donna) Oak Grove; Pam McGinnis and best friend Jeanne of Springfield. Larry McGinnis (Barbara) Kansas City; sister, Marjorie Ruxton of Aurora, Colorado; five granddaughters, Kelly O'Connor (John) of Lee's Summit; Sara Reeves (Josh) of Independence, ; Darci Jarrold (Adam) of Tucson, Arizona; Kaci Schroeder (Darin) of Lee's Summit; Morgan Brunscheen (Diek) of Marion, Iowa; and ten great grandchildren, Emma and Zoe O'Connor, Jacob and Shelbee Reeves, Nora and Lucy Jarrold, Ty and Tatum Schroeder, Dexter and Brady Brunscheen and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020. at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.