Mary Kathryn (Brown) Reynolds Mary Kathryn Reynolds died surrounded by family on September 27, 2019. She was 99 years old. Visitation will be Monday, Oct, 7, at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Kay was born on July 16, 1920, to Kathryn Mary and Richard Morgan Brown in Shawnee, OK. Hers was a loving family which included sisters, Betty and Ann and brother, Dick as well as a large extended family. She was an avid tennis player, student of family lore, a dancer, and as an Oklahoma resident, a life long believer in the power of tornadoes. She graduated from St. Benedict's High School as valedictorian before moving to Moline, IL. During WWII, she worked at Eagle Signal, a defense plant, which manufactured timing devices. In 1945, at her sister's wedding, she met Joseph Kent Reynolds. After a brief courtship, they married and began their life together. With Mom's love, support, hard work, and the G.I. Bill, Dad went on to earn his college degree. The family, which now included three children, Kathy, Kent, and Rick, moved to Kansas City, where he began his career with the Bendix Corp. The family was complete when Tim was born in 1955. Mom and Dad established a home filled with love, laughter, and expectations. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, antiques collector, and a second mother to all in the neighborhood. Her family grew as Mom welcomed our spouses Cathy, Jan, and Dick and then her precious grandchildren, Stuart, Evan, Caitlin, and Christopher as well as great-grandchildren, Annie and Ava Reynolds and Kent Michael and Caroline Luber. She was so proud of them all. Mom loved her family above all else and was always there for each of us. She lived independently in her home until her death. Mom remained mentally sharp until the day she died. Her mind amazed family, friends, and doctors alike. She was the oldest parishioner at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. Her faith brought her comfort and solace throughout her life. Mom prayed a daily rosary for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kent in 1981, her parents, her siblings, her husband's family, and many friends. Mom is survived by her children, Kathy (Dick) Watkins, Kent (Cathy), Rick (Jan), and Tim Reynolds. Her grandchildren, Stuart (Molly) Reynolds, Evan Reynolds, Caitlin (Keil) Luber, and Christopher Reynolds; her many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and their children. She was a beloved aunt and matriarch. Mom, we will love you and will keep you in our hearts always. Rest in peace with Dad; he's been waiting. Yours was a long life, well-lived. Our family would like to thank our sister, Kathy Watkins, for the care and assistance she provided our Mother over these many years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 215 W. Pershing Road, #300, KC, MO 64108. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019