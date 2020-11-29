Mary Kersey
March 20, 1929 - November 23, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Mary Lorraine Kersey, 91, a resident of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS. She was born March 20, 1929 to William and Bessie (Sandage) Cox in Independence, MO.
Mary is a 1947 graduate of William Chrisman High School in Independence, MO. She spent several years working as a PBX Operator at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Mary was united in marriage to Buford Kersey in Miami, OK in May of 1990. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, flowers and spending time with her dogs. Mary cherished being a mother and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by her children, Robin Smith and her husband Jeff of Olathe, KS, George Robinson of Olathe, KS; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Buford Kersey; children, Ronald Wagener, Donald Wagener, Tracy White; parents, William and Bessie Cox; brother, Marion "Bud" Cox.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Mary and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
.