Mary Kostelec Dearborn Mary died on January 23, 2020. She was born in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Wyandotte County and graduated from Bishop Ward High School; she lived in Wyandotte County until 2013 when she moved to Overland Park. Mary is survived by her daughters Julie Dearborn and Elizabeth Dearborn-Denney/Curtis, her son Jeffery Dearborn/Yeggie, her grandson, Michael Dearborn, her sisters Margaret Lyon, Helen Mellom, and Dolores Laney, her brothers Frank and Albert Kostelec, and many much loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Dearborn, her son, Freddy Dearborn, her parents, Joseph and Antonia Kostelec, her brothers Joseph, John, Edward and Anthony Kostelec, and her sister, Angie Carter Mary was a homemaker for many years, and also worked as a secretary for Providence Hospital and Kansas City Kansas Community College. She was a devoted mother, wife, and daughter, and for many years a member of St. Patrick's parish, where she volunteered for the PTA. When she moved to Overland Park, she became a member of the Church of the Ascension community. She was an avid reader, an enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs and during March Madness she and her son Jeff texted often about the KU scores. She made yearly trips to California to visit Julie, Jeff, Yeggie and Michael and enjoyed going to the local casinos with her daughter Beth. A lifelong Democrat and feminist, one of her proudest moments was casting her vote in 2016 for the first female presidential candidate of the United States. Services will be at The Church of the Ascension, 9510 West 127th Street, Overland, Park. KS., 66213. Visitation, 9:00am, Funeral Mass, 10:00am, Thursday January 30, 2020. Reception immediately following the services at the home of Elizabeth Dearborn, 8110 W. 139th St., Overland Park KS, 66223.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020