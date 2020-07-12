Mary Lee Koehler Mary L. Koehler, 90, of Olathe, KS passed away Wed., July 8, 2020 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, KS. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wed., July 15th at Forest Hill Cemetery in KC, MO. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tues. at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be limited to 45 people and social distancing and masks will be required.Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Plains ASPCA. Mary was born May 12, 1930 to the late Howard and Mildred Docker in Overland Park, KS. She graduated from North High School in 1948. Mary was a proud lifelong resident of Overland Park, and was an active member of the Overland Park Historical Society. She also enjoyed writing poems and jokes to share with family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her sons, Skip and Scott Mills; her husbands Wayne Mills and Dutch Koehler; step sons, Victor and Claude Koehler; a brother, Howard Docker and wife Marilyn. Mary is survived by her son, Bill Mills and his wife Donna Rasco; 4 grandchildren, David A. Mills and wife Sarah; David H. Mills; Christine Johnson and husband Jeffrey; Erin Culbertson and husband Greg; step granddaughters Melinda Barbi and Jenny Koehler; daughter in law Barb Smith and husband Bob; and ten great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
