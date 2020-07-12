1/1
Mary L. Koehler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Koehler Mary L. Koehler, 90, of Olathe, KS passed away Wed., July 8, 2020 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, KS. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wed., July 15th at Forest Hill Cemetery in KC, MO. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tues. at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be limited to 45 people and social distancing and masks will be required.Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Plains ASPCA. Mary was born May 12, 1930 to the late Howard and Mildred Docker in Overland Park, KS. She graduated from North High School in 1948. Mary was a proud lifelong resident of Overland Park, and was an active member of the Overland Park Historical Society. She also enjoyed writing poems and jokes to share with family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her sons, Skip and Scott Mills; her husbands Wayne Mills and Dutch Koehler; step sons, Victor and Claude Koehler; a brother, Howard Docker and wife Marilyn. Mary is survived by her son, Bill Mills and his wife Donna Rasco; 4 grandchildren, David A. Mills and wife Sarah; David H. Mills; Christine Johnson and husband Jeffrey; Erin Culbertson and husband Greg; step granddaughters Melinda Barbi and Jenny Koehler; daughter in law Barb Smith and husband Bob; and ten great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved