Mary L. Pappas Mary L. Pappas, 58, of Independence, MO passed away May 25, 2020. Visitation will be 9am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terr., Independence, MO 64052. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please visit www.mcgilleysheil.com for full obituary. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
