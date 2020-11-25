1/1
Mary Lee Childress
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Childress
November 11, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Lee Childress (Enoch) passed peacefully at home with her husband Albert Childress on November 11th at 11:38am from Alzheimers. Mary was under hospice care from Hospice Shalom.
She was born in North Carolina, June 25th, 1942 to Midlene Coleman (Enoch) and Ager Miles. Mary moved to Kansas City with her mother as a teenager and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. After graduating she held various positions of employment before joining and eventually retiring from Woodley Building Maintenance, also known as WBM. Mary worked for WBM as their Quality Control Supervisor.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved and devoted husband of 36 years Albert Childress. Her brothers Charles Coleman, Curtis Bryant, Ager Miles, Jr., Anthony Miles and her of sisters Theresa Miles and Barbara Briggs. A host of loving in-laws, beloved friends and ever increasing generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Mary Lee Childress will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Park Avenue Baptist Church, 3601 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64128. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Home (816)599-2939 serenitymemorialkc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Park Avenue Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Interment
01:00 PM
Forest Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
1101 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-599-2939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved