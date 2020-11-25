Mary Lee Childress
November 11, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Lee Childress (Enoch) passed peacefully at home with her husband Albert Childress on November 11th at 11:38am from Alzheimers. Mary was under hospice care from Hospice Shalom.
She was born in North Carolina, June 25th, 1942 to Midlene Coleman (Enoch) and Ager Miles. Mary moved to Kansas City with her mother as a teenager and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. After graduating she held various positions of employment before joining and eventually retiring from Woodley Building Maintenance, also known as WBM. Mary worked for WBM as their Quality Control Supervisor.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved and devoted husband of 36 years Albert Childress. Her brothers Charles Coleman, Curtis Bryant, Ager Miles, Jr., Anthony Miles and her of sisters Theresa Miles and Barbara Briggs. A host of loving in-laws, beloved friends and ever increasing generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Mary Lee Childress will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Park Avenue Baptist Church, 3601 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64128. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Home (816)599-2939 serenitymemorialkc.com