Mary Loraine Gibbs (Royer) Roesler Mary Loraine Gibbs (Royer) Roesler, 97, passed away on June 2. Born to Guy A. Gibbs and Lorraine Walker Gibbs in Plainview, Texas, Mary lived in Prairie Village, Leawood, Weston and Overland Park. Mary was a member of the DAR, active in PEO, and spent her career as an interior decorator. Mary is survived by two sons, Robert (Anne) and Doug (Erin) Royer, as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Erwin Roesler, and daughter, Anita Paulsen. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Village Presbyterian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019
