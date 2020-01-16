|
Mary Lou Aamold Mary Lou Aamold, 77, Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at her home. Cremation. Memorial contributons may be made to Kindred Hospice. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son, Frank L. (Lee) Aamold, Jr. Survivors include her husband, Frank L. Aamold, Sr.; two daughters, Mary Jo Mathison and Robin Lynn Moore; and eleven grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020