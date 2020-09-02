Mary Lou Anson Mary Lou Anson, 95, of Higginsville, Missouri met her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home in Higginsville. She was born Saturday, September 20, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri and was the daughter of the late James Ownby and the late Ethel Jean Ownby (Robertson). Mary Lou graduated high school from Kansas City Southwest High School in 1941. She attended William Woods College in Fulton, MO earning a two-year degree before continuing her education in Columbia, MO at the University of Missouri where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. In 1944 she married Marion "ML" Anson and from this union four children were born. ML and Mary Lou spent 55 wonderful years together until his passing on, June 18, 1999. Mary Lou worked in clerical for Harvard University while ML took Naval officer training classes, but her true calling was caring for her children and husband. Mary Lou grew up in Kansas City just a few blocks from the Plaza and loved this area. During WWII she worked at Skelly Oil on the Plaza. She and ML moved to Higginsville in 1950 and shortly after she joined her husband in the family Implement dealership. She was co-owner of Smith-Anson Implement Company in Odessa, MO and later co-owner of Anson Implement Inc. in Higginsville. She was a fifty-year plus member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Chapter EK - P.E.O. Sisterhood, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was active in the Red Hat Society, a member of Harvey Higgins Historical Society, Confederate Memorial Friends Association, and the Missouri Alumni Association. She and ML were charter members of the Higginsville Country Club, Chamber of Commerce, Beta Sigma Phi Social Society, and an active member of Central Christian Church. She was involved in church circles and many other church activities. She was an excellent bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. Mary Lou loved her family and dedicated herself to being a mother, wife, and a homemaker. Her church and her faith, along with her family, were her top priorities. Those left to celebrate her memory are: one son, Joe Anson (Richard Sharp) of Kansas City, MO; three daughters, Jan Weycker of De Pere, WI, Jennifer (Keith) Gockel of Dallas, TX and Jill (Ray) Sutherland of Higginsville; 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband ML Anson, and one son-in-law, Byron Weycker. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Central Christian Church with the Rev. Jerry Basye officiating. Interment will follow in the City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Central Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church - Window Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com