Mary Lou Behen Mary Lou Behen, of Sedalia, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Mary Lou is survived by her children: Rosemary (Doug) Rundlett of Sedalia; Kathy (Larry) Archer of Jefferson City; Pat (Robyn) Behen of Jefferson City; Joe (Karen) Behen of Kansas City; and Dianne (David) Withers of Sedalia; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Mary Donahue of Sedalia. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Sedalia. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia. Prayers of the rosary will be said at 9am; friends are welcome to come pay their respects until 10:45am at the church. The funeral will be live-streamed on the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the Sacred Heart School Foundation Robbie Withers memorial scholarship fund in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
