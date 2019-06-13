|
Mary Lou Garrett Mary Lou Garrett, 72, passed away at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mary Lou grew up in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. She attended SM North special education and worked as a hotel maid for 27 years. Mary Lou lived at home with her brother, since the passing of her parents, Glenn Garrett and Mary E. (Purinton) Garrett over 10 years ago. She loved animals, collecting things, cartoons, game shows on T.V. and she loved to eat. She leaves a brother, Robert E. Garrett of O.P. and a sister, Glenda (Greg) Darner of Lenexa, KS. No memorial at this time. Cremation-Maple Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019