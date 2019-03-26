Mary Lou (McCully) Gentry Mary Lou (McCully) Gentry, 88, a Northland resident of KCMO (formerly of Sedalia, MO) passed away on Tues. March 19, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL. Mary Lou was born Aug. 17, 1930 to Robert and Helen (Cramer) Kincaid in Cowgill, MO. She graduated Stet High School, Ray County, MO in 1948 (Valedictorian). She continued her education at Central MO State and graduated in 1952; earning her BS in Home Economics. She entered into the work force as a Home Economist for Gas Service, Co. In Dec. 1952, she married Thomas H. McCully. They lived in New Mexico; Kansas City, MO; Wichita, KS; Sedalia, MO, returning to KCMO in 1985. Through-out her life, Mary Lou was active in several clubs and organizations: Delta Zeta Sorority; Beta Sigma Phi, Chapter KF-P.E.O. and the Assistance League Auxiliary in Gladstone, MO. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church in N.K.C., MO. When the N.K.C. church closed, she became a member of North Cross United Methodist Church. Mary Lou loved her Lord and Savior, her Christian faith and family. Mary Lou and her husband Tom helped start the Scottish Rite Aphasia Program associated with Children's Mercy Hospital; they both volunteered many hours supporting this program. She also volunteered with numerous activities her children participated in. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. McCully in 1992, both parents, a sister, Louise Hall and a brother, Cramer Kincaid. She is survived by a daughter, Jeana Holman (Jim); a son, Bradley McCully (Lesli) and six grandchildren. She married Marion E. Gentry in March of 2002. He preceded her in death in March of 2018. Survived by four step-children: Brad Gentry (Sue); Dawn Gentry Waltman (Doug); Todd Gentry (Roxanne) and Jan Gentry (Tara). Visitation at 9 am, Fri. March 29, 2019, North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 am. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 pm Fri. March 29, 2019 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3306 Green Ridge Rd, Sedalia, MO. The family suggests Memorial Contributions to SRKC Giving or the National Assistance League of KC or the PEO Foundation. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com

