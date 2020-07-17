Mary Lou Raynes Mary Lou Raynes, age 84, of Warrensburg passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg. Mary Lou was born May 16, 1936, in Independence, MO to Ronnie and Marjorie Curtis. On June 5, 1955 she was united in marriage to Cecil "Ray" Raynes in Odessa, MO. Mary Lou graduated from Odessa High School in 1954. Mary Lou worked over 30 years for Central Missouri State University in the ROTC Department. She enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks with Ray, shopping, taking care of her flowers and her garden. Most of all her family was very important and she always made time to go to her grandchildren's and family events. Mary Lou is survived by her son Kevin Raynes and spouse Dianne McCloud of Centerview, MO; daughter Renee Winfrey and spouse Jeff of Odessa, MO; brother Jim Curtis and spouse Sylvia of Odessa, MO; five grandchildren, Tara Spoat (Ronny) of Warrensburg, Clint Raynes (Megan) of Concordia, Derek Raynes (Courtney) of Fort Benning, GA, Adam Zeih (Alexe) of Avon, IN, Ashley Zeih of Odessa. Seven great-grandchildren Hailey Iiams, Emmaline Sproat, Blake Sproat, Cayson Raynes, Griffin Raynes, Billy Ray Zeih, and Keenan Zeih. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Ray. Cremation will take place under the direction of Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home with a private family celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Community of Christ Church; 700 S. Mitchell, Warrensburg, MO 64093 and can be left in care of the funeral home.



