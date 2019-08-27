|
Mary Lou Searcy Mary Lou Searcy - age 92 of Gallatin, MO passed away Friday morning, August 23rd, 2019 at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Mary Lou was born November 24th, 1926 at home in rural Coffey, MO to William Clair and Beulah (Alder) Miller. The oldest of 7 children. She attended country school, through eighth grade, and graduated from Coffey High School in 1944. Immediately after graduation she went to the courthouse and took the teacher's test so she could begin teaching school. Mary Lou taught country school and began taking classes at Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College, where she obtained her master's degree in elementary education. Her roommate, Lydia Lockhart introduced her to her future husband, Covel Searcy. Covel and Mary Lou were married on May 21st, 1949 in Gallatin. They lived in Coffey for the first few years before moving to Maryville. In August of 1955 they moved to their forever home, east of Gallatin. Covel and Mary Lou were very active in the community. Mary Lou taught remedial reading and the fifth grade for the Gallatin R-V School District. She was a member of the Gallatin Lion's Club and attended the First Christian Church in Gallatin. Mary Lou was a founding member of the Retired Teacher's Association and a 64-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered at the senior center in Gallatin, occasionally helped with meals on wheels and served many church luncheons. Covel died in April of 2002 and Mary Lou continued to live on the family farm until her death. Mary Lou was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Covel of 53 years, son, Steve Searcy; sister, Fay Denny; sister, Ella Lea Smith; brothers, Glen and Bill Miller; son-in-law; Darrell Wilson; great-granddaughter, Emma Hoffman. Survivors include: Children; daughter, Brenda (Phil) Oxley of St. Joseph; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Wemhoff of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Downey of Sunrise Beach; daughter, Barbara (Robbie) Harris of Kansas City; son, Stan (Kathy) of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Carla Wilson of Gallatin; daughter, Linda (Dennis) Kurzweil of Harrisonville; Brother Donald Miller of Stewartsville, Sister Kay Utt, Lawson, 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin. Order of Eastern Star Service to be held 11 AM Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Gallatin, followed by a service celebrating Mary Lou's life. Visitation will begin one-hour prior to the service (10 AM) at the church. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Friends may call after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019