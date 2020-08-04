Mary Lou Sherman Gott Hall Mary Lou Sherman Gott Hall - 91 - of Lenexa Kansas died July 31st 11:25pm at home with her Daughter Janelle Lori Kiefer by her side. Mary Lou was born in Osawatomie, Kansas and lived there until 1947. At that time she moved to the greater Kansas City Area and began work as a legal secretary. Mary Lou was dedicated and hardworking and served in that role for 43 years and retired in 1989. Mary loved attending Royals and Chiefs games throughout her life. She was married to William Gott until his death in 1995. Mary Lou was a member of Brunch Bunch (Heartland Widowed Persons Services), Johnson County Community College Brown and Gold Club, UNOS, Beta Sigma Phi and attended Shawnee Presbyterian Church. She met her late husband George Hall in 2003 and they were happily married until his passing in 2017. Mary and George enjoyed traveling to Canada and going on cruises. Throughout her life Mary had several close friends. She's a vibrant social person who loved staying in touch with her good friends. In the last 3 years Mary enjoyed the social side of Silver crest Senior living. Where she attended social events such as happy hours live music and dancing. Mary is survived by her daughter Janelle Kiefer, 4 grandchildren Joshua, Luke, Jordan and Hannah, 6 great grandchildren Casey, Niko, Maddox, Jayce, Noah and Rose and two nieces Kathy and Vicky. Mary loved her family and always put them first. She truly enjoyed the company and time spent with loved ones. At the request of the deceased there will be no services. Burial will be at Osawatomie Cemetery.



