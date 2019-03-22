Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Mary Lou Wright

Mary Lou Wright Obituary
Mary Lou Wright Mary Lou Wright, 87, Shawnee, KS passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Merrriam, KS. Memorial visitation will be 2-3:00 p.m. followed by memorial services at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Abundant Life Church, 12400 Antioch, Overland Park, KS 66213. Memorial contributions may be made to either the church or Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 6837 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS 66203. Mary Lou was born March 9, 1932 in Yates Center, KS to Kenneth and Juanita Adams. She grew up in Oklahoma City, OK and earned her BA at Oklahoma State University. In October 1956, Mary Lou married Dr. Thomas B. Wright, D.C. in Kansas City, KS. They raised their family in Merriam, KS where he had his Chiropractic practice for 57 years, of which she was a strong supporter Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas B. Wright on Dec. 11, 2007. Survivors include her daughters, Drs. Kim (Mike) Shara, Lenexa, KS and Terri (Mike) Hatfield, Paola, KS; brother, John (Carol) Adams, Edmond, OK; five grandchildren, Ashley (Calvin) Shara, Tommy (Bri) Shara, J.J. Shara, Amanda (Dusty) Younger, and John Hatfield;four great grandchildren,Hailey and Carter Mahoney, Aubriella Gamm and Griffin Shara; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grand-mother, sister and friend. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2019
