Mary Louisa Hutcherson Funeral services for Mary Louisa Hutcherson, 90, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will take place from 10 to service time. Burial will be at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, MO, at 2:30 pm. Mary died with family at her side March 15, 2019, at Bridge Haven at Alvamar in Lawrence. She was born May 23, 1928, near Tyrone, OK, the daughter of Noah P. and Annie E. Carson Newman. Her family soon moved to Baldwin City, Kansas, where she attended grade and high schools, graduating in 1945 as class valedictorian. Later Mary earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Baker University. Mary married Glen Hutcherson, Jr. on August 1, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple moved to Mission, Kansas in 1958, then to Overland Park in 1978. They were members of Old Mission United Methodist Church of Fairway, Kansas. She worked for Hallmark Cards at their headquarters for twenty nine years, retiring in 1986 as the Sales Stat Department Manager. Mary was the family genealogist, and organized many reunions for her family and extended family. She also enjoyed volunteering for local organizations, including Project Finish and the Johnson County Public Library. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, and survived by multiple generations of nieces and nephews. Mary will be remembered for her kind and gentle personality, the attention she gave to her friends and extended family, and her organizational skills. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mission United Methodist Church or Baker University, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com

