Sister Mary Louise Ajuria Sister Mary Louise Ajuria was born June 19, 1922 in Amorebieta, Spain to Julian Ajuria and Alejandra Lazpita. She entered the Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz August 31, 1940. From 1944 to 1946 she was assigned to the school in Bilbao, Spain. She was one of six sisters who left Berriz, Spain on September 9, 1946 to open a new mission, caring for the elderly, in Kansas City, Missouri. They arrived in Kansas City on September 24th, the feast day of Our Lady of Mercy. Sr. Mary Louise helped established Our Lady of at 9th and Harrison caring for many residents through the years. She became a naturalized citizen on November 7, 1956 In 1963 she was assigned to the Diocesan Retreat House in Liberty, Missouri run by the Jesuit Priests. Along with three other Mercedarian sisters she welcomed retreatants and cared for them during their retreats. She was a member of the community that supported the young sisters in formation at the Mercedarian formation house built in 1965 in Liberty. In 1972 this building was transformed into an assisted living facility and Sister Mary Louise was responsible for the care of the residents. In 2006 a new Assisted Living facility was built and Sister Mary Louise , in her retirement, continued visiting the residents and helping when necessary. She also established the Country Store within the facility in which residents could purchase various items. Sister Mary Louise is the last of the founding sisters who came to establish a new ministry for the Mercedarian Missionaries and over the last 73 years this ministry has continued to assist and proved a home of "Care with Dignity" for the elderly in the Kansas City Area. Sister passed August 23, 2019. Visitation is from 8:30 AM - 10:15 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 AM, at Tighe Hall of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home. Donation may be made to the Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz retirement fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 24, 2019