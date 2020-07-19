1/1
Mary Louise (Sherpy) Bax Mary Louise "Lou" (Sherpy) Bax was born in Kansas City on November 5, 1947 and passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 16, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. Due to the pandemic, masks are required for the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Patrick Parish. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Carmelena Sherpy; and her in-laws, Julius and Emma Bax. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ralph "Mutt" Bax; her children, Michael Bax (Lanita) and Marcie Bax; her two granddaughters, Saturna and Alaina Lu Bax; her brothers David Sherpy (Mary Teresa) and Don Sherpy (Cathy); and brothers in-law, sisters in-law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Complete Obituary available at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
