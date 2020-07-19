SHE WAS A GREAT LADY. I HAVE KNOWN HER MANY YEARS. FROM TIME TO TIME SHE WOULD SEND MESSAGES TO CHECK ON ME AND LET ME KNOW HOW SHE AND RALPH "MUTT" WERE. I FEEL PRIVILEGED TO HAVE KNOW HER. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS FOR YOU AND HER FAMILY. THE LAST TIME I HEARD FROM HER WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE TIME RALPH STUCK MY FACE IN A BIRTHDAY CAKE AT HIS MOM AND DAD'S HOUSE. GOD BLESS YOU ALL

MARY COX

Friend