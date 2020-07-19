1/1
Mary Louise (Sherpy) Bax
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise (Sherpy) Bax Mary Louise "Lou" (Sherpy) Bax was born in Kansas City on November 5, 1947 and passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 16, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. Due to the pandemic, masks are required for the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Patrick Parish. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Carmelena Sherpy; and her in-laws, Julius and Emma Bax. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ralph "Mutt" Bax; her children, Michael Bax (Lanita) and Marcie Bax; her two granddaughters, Saturna and Alaina Lu Bax; her brothers David Sherpy (Mary Teresa) and Don Sherpy (Cathy); and brothers in-law, sisters in-law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Complete Obituary available at www.passantinobros.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your great loss. Prayers for all. David and Rosalie Barreca
Rosalie Barreca
July 18, 2020
Sympathy and prayers for the family. May God grant you peace and joy, in His time.
Irene (Kelley) King
Classmate
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss! She was an amazing woman and friend! I know she has been met in heaven with loved ones and good friends.
Carol Jo Siraguso
Friend
July 17, 2020
SHE WAS A GREAT LADY. I HAVE KNOWN HER MANY YEARS. FROM TIME TO TIME SHE WOULD SEND MESSAGES TO CHECK ON ME AND LET ME KNOW HOW SHE AND RALPH "MUTT" WERE. I FEEL PRIVILEGED TO HAVE KNOW HER. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS FOR YOU AND HER FAMILY. THE LAST TIME I HEARD FROM HER WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE TIME RALPH STUCK MY FACE IN A BIRTHDAY CAKE AT HIS MOM AND DAD'S HOUSE. GOD BLESS YOU ALL
MARY COX
Friend
July 17, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Lou and be part of the Travel Girls with her. She was a special lady. We had lots fun and laughs together. You will be missed.
Annette Palazzolo
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Anthony Cangelose
Friend
July 17, 2020
Ralph, Marcy and Michael,
I feel so honored to have known your wife/mom thru the years. We enjoyed brunches and lunches when we all lived in Northeast but when I think about her its her kindness, smile and warmth that I think of. I know this is hard but she will always be with you spiritually. God needed another beautiful angel in heaven
Carol Guastello
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved