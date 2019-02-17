Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary Louise (Moffet) Corum


Mary Louise (Moffet) Corum Mary Louise (Moffet) Corum, 83, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Mary was born to parents Leonard Moffett and Mary Howard in Kansas City, MO on October 11, 1935. She graduated from Glennon High School in 1953. Five years later, on September 6, 1958, she married Jack Corum, a Liberty police officer and Sheriff of Clay County. They celebrated 53 years together prior to Jack's death. Together they had five children who they greatly loved. Mary was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found great joy in spending time with her family, including her two dogs, Patches and Zoey. A devoted Catholic, Mary spent many years attending St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Corum; daughter, Amy Marie Corum; and brother, Larry Monteleone. Mary is survived by her children, John Corum, Theresa DeWitt (Mark), Laurie Saxon (Carl) and Kyle Corum; grandchildren, Travis Corum (Amanda), Heather Houghton (Neil), Matthew DeWitt and Parker Saxon; step-granddaughter, Ashley Saxon; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Grace and Jackson Houghton. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne DiGirolamo?; sister-in-law, Jennifer Monteleone and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty, MO on Tuesday, February 19, from 5 to 7 pm, with the Rosary at 5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church: 3106 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, MO. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816)781-8228
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019
