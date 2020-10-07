1/1
Mary Louise Fowler-Jenkins
1924 - 2020
November 2, 1924 - October 4, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Mary Louise Fowler-Jenkins, age 95, passed away on October 4th at Town Village of Leawood. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 10th at Mount Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, in Kansas City. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to Wayside Waifs or Harvesters.
Louise was born in Leoti, Kansas in 1924. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to La Cygne, Kansas where she remained throughout high school. Louise then moved to Kansas City, where she married and raised her family. The metro area was her home for the rest of her life. The role of Mom was her calling and her loving supportive nature will be remembered always.
In death, she joins her immediate family: her parents Leroy and Mary Matthews, her sisters Jeannette Burke and Ruth Boyer, and her brother Keith Matthews. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James A. Fowler, Jr and her husband of 15 years, Frank H. Jenkins.
She is survived by daughter Kathy Fowler (Dennis Fruits) and sons Bob Fowler (Rebecca) and Mark Fowler (Sandi) along with stepson Frank Jenkins, Jr. and stepdaughter Rosalie Jenkins. Beloved grandchildren include Chris Underwood, Sean Underwood, Austin Fowler, Alea Fowler and Doug Jenkins. Online condolences and Livestream of graveside service at www.mtmoriah.net



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
