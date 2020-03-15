|
|
Mary Louise Greene "People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel." (Maya Angelou) It was natural for Mary Lou Greene, who died March 11, 2020, to live by this quote. Mary Lou Greene's life is not only measured by the jobs she held or her civic involvements, but rather in her successes in her life's mission: raising her children, being a supportive wife and making her grandchildren feel loved. Growing up in Kansas City, at 72nd and Ward Parkway, she attended St. Elizabeth's grade school and Southwest High School. As a very independent young lady, she enrolled and graduated from the University of Nebraska earning a degree in Home Economics. She was proud to be a Pi Beta Phi. After college she enlisted in the Navy, stationed in Pensacola, Florida, earning the rank of Lieutenant JG. While both in the Navy, her future husband proposed. They married in 1945 and settled in Kansas City. They raised their children at their home of 27 years on 57th Terrace. Her very busy and full life centered around her children, their activities, family vacations, her husband and her friends. Throughout her life she was quietly very generous and charitable. She loved spending time with friends and family in her homes at the Lake of the Ozark and Boca Grande, Florida. Though not having left the country before her children were grown, (raising her 5 children and supporting her successful entrepreneur husband in his endeavors), she made up for a late start with trips with her husband, Ted, to Russia, Alaskan, the coast of Mexico, Hawaii, Spain, Africa and other European countries. After his death her adventures continued with friends and on her own, sailing The Sea Cloud in the Mediterranean, China, Costa Rica, and South America. Mary Lou believed "all of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." (Walt Disney). Our mother had such a remarkably positive attitude, which is a wonderful way to live a bountiful 98 year life. She was a lifetime resident of Kansas City, on both sides of the state line and a longtime member of Visitation Catholic Church. Mary Louise Goddard Greene, (aka Mary Louise, Mary, Mary Lou, and Lulu) born to William J. Goddard and Pearl Louise LaDuc Goddard, October 15, 1921. Her husband, Theodore Harding Greene (of York, Nebraska), preceded her in death in 1980. Together they raised 5 appreciative children: Larry D. Greene (Nilsa), Thomas G. Greene (Pam) Gail L. Cluen (Tom), Ted H. Greene, Jr. (Ann), Douglas C. Greene. (Janice). In addition to her children she is survived by, many nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren plus one on the way. For additional information, please go to www.MtMoriah.net Services will be private, due to Coronavirus. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Children's Mercy Hospital, 3101 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Mo, 64111. www.ChildrensMercy.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020