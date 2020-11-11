Mary Louise Hersh
January 25, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Mary Lou Hersh, 89, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on November 4, 2020.
Mary Lou was born on January 25, 1931, to Aline Frances Crowell Clough and Homer Wilson Clough in Keokuk, Iowa. As a young girl her family moved to Kirksville, Missouri, where she received her education. After graduating from Kirksville High School, Mary Lou attended Northeast Missouri State, where she graduated in 1952. Mary Lou was an active member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.
Mary Lou landed her first job in Kansas City, Missouri, at Hallmark Cards and she always remembered friends and family with a birthday card. As her career progressed, she transitioned to the Insurance industry and achieved designations of CLU and ChFC. She worked 25 years at the Business Men's Assurance Company of America, retiring in 1987.
In 1966, she met Jerre F. Hersh, Jr. They wed in 1967 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling together and had a keen interest in the activities of their many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou was quiet, with a great sense of humor, enjoying a good play on words. She expressed an interest in current national and international events, and was always eager to discuss politics. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jerre, and her siblings, Robert, William and Marjorie. She is survived and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00pm, Monday, November 16 at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. This will be livestreamed at www.FB.com/MtMoriahNewcomer
