Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Larsen On Monday, September 2, 2019, Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Larsen, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away in peace at the age of 86, surrounded by family. Mary Lou was born on June 28, 1933 in Kansas City, MO to Vernon Arthur Malott and Margret Pearl Malott. On June 7, 1952 Mary Lou married Frederick N. Larsen, the love of her life for the last 67 years. They raised three sons, Larry, Brian and Stephen "Stevie" and two daughters, Luann and Linda. To begin her education, Mary Lou attended Rock Creek Elementary in Independence, MO. Very recently she gathered with many of her Rock Creek friends. Mary continued her education by attending and graduating from William Chrisman High School also in Independence, MO in 1952. Soon after high school and her marriage to "Freddie", Mary Lou landed her first job at Southwestern Bell, Kansas City, MO as a Switchboard General Operator. She worked mostly the evening shift while Fred finished his college degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. When Fred and Mary started their family in 1953 Mary Lou continued to speak the words "Operator, How my I help you?" moving from Southwestern Bell to the Independence Sanitarium, Independence, MO and once again moving to the Medical Center of Independence (MCI) as a Switchboard Operator. At MCI she eventually landed in the admitting office, both general and emergency room areas. Mary Lou enjoyed the medical environment and continued her work in the medical management field where she helped establish the office of Blue Springs Internal Medicine in Blue Springs, MO and from where she retired in 1995. In life Mary always kept the mantra of saying things like "Hello My Family, Friend, Lord and Savior, Stranger How May I Help You?" She was always there to make sure everyone had what they needed and knew it was her calling to help. As the wife of Frederick Larsen and First Lady to the President of the High Priesthood of the Remnant Church since April 2002, Mary touched many lives around the world and at home. Mary Lou enjoyed having fun at whatever she was doing. She was a huge Chiefs and Royals fan always supporting the home team. She played ladies basketball during high school and loved going to any of her sons' or daughters' sporting events. Mary and Fred hardly missed a grandchild or great-grandchild's games of any kind. Mary Lou and Fred loved to travel, especially to Hawaii where they visited annually and shared with family and friends. Together they enjoyed playing cards with friends, dancing and family gatherings. With Mary Lou it was always family first. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frederick Larsen (1932 2019), her father Vernon, her mother Margaret, and twin brothers Vernon and Virgil. She is survived by her five children: Larry, Linda, Luann, Brian, and Stephen "Stevie"; eleven grandchildren: Angela, Erika, Frederick "Mitch", Justin, Madilyn "Madi", Shawn, Austin "AJ", Zachary "Zach", Ashley, Jacob, and Tyler; three grand pups: Daisy, Shrimper and Rusty; ten great-grandchildren: Cecilia, Olivia, Ava, Frederick "Wyatt", Austin, Ambria, Triston, Laila, Lucas, and Rileigh; and a brother, Jim "Twig" Malott. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm, Service to follow at 1:00 pm at the Remnant Church Sanctuary located at 2820 M-291 Frontage Rd, Independence, MO. Entombment at Mound Grove Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated in memory of Mary Lou to the , Overland Park Office or The Remnant Church, Independence, MO. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 7, 2019