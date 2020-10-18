Mary Louise Miller Ross
October 5, 2020
Lawrence , Kansas - Mary Louise Miller Ross, 85, passed away peacefully October 5, 2020 in Lawrence Kansas. Under the name Mary Ross Moran, she was Emerita Professor of Special Education at Kansas University, where she taught from 1971 through 2001 at both KU Medical Center and The Edwards Campus.
Mary was born on December 24, 1934, in Hays, Kansas, the sixth daughter of Edward and Matilda (Meier) Ross. She grew up in Kansas City, MO and received both A.B. and M.A. degrees in English literature, in 1956 and 1965, from the University of Missouri, where she completed additional graduate coursework in education, psychology, and law. She earned a PhD in Special Education with a minor in Speech and Language from KU in 1975. Mary taught English in public and private high schools, as well as special education in KCMO. She served throughout her career on interdisciplinary clinical evaluation teams first in the section of Child Psychiatry at Children's Mercy Hospital and later in the Children's Rehabilitation Unit at KU Medical Center. At KU, Mary collaborated with colleagues in Speech and Language, Child Development, and Psychology to secure and administer multiple externally funded research and intervention projects, including the Center for Research on Learning. Her publications centered on oral language, reading, and writing research for students with learning disabilities.
She received a Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award and a Graduate Educator Award. Following retirement, Mary moved to Lawrence, KS, then traveled solo in Europe, Central and South America, Australia, and Southeast Asia. She spent five winters in Mexico learning the language and local culture. She volunteered with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Johnson County, in Lawrence as an English tutor for Small World, and with Douglas County Hospice for 9 years. She was married to John Moran from 1960-1995, and they had 4 children. She is survived by her children Greg Moran, Glendale, California, Laura Moran, San Diego, California, Richard Moran, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Jennifer Masoner, Warsaw, Missouri, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sixteen nieces and nephews, and sister Eileen Smith, Westlake, OH. She is preceded in death by sisters Helen Jacobs, Evelyn Smith, Kathleen Kraemer, and Bernice Biggs. There will be no formal services. The family suggests memorials to VNA Hospice, Lawrence, KS. Lawrence Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family. For online condolences see www.chapeloaksne.com