Mary "Flora" Lowery Mary "Flora" Lowery, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away January 28, 2020 at home. Her visitation will be 6 8pm, Monday, February 3 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, Tuesday, February 4 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to American Diabetes Association. Flora was born May 6, 1942 in Hay Canyon, NM. She married the love of her life, Samuel Leander, in July 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Angel; her brother, Joe; and her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Terri L. Young (Brett); son, Carl Lowery (JoAnn); 5 grandchildren, Teryn Schartz (Jordan), Brandon Young (Hilary), Kylee Young, Samantha Lowery and Katy Lowery; 4 great grandchildren, Adeline, Liam, Landreigh and Lawson; 3 sisters, Lucy Garcia, Pat Smith (Ed) and Esther Davis (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020