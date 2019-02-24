Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Neuhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lu Neuhaus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lu Neuhaus Obituary
Mary Lu (Biggio) Littrell Neuhaus 1930 - 2019 MaryLu Neuhaus Of Tucson, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on January 16, 2019. She is survived by children: Cindy Littrell, Jeff Littrell, Vicki Littrell Henry, Jill Littrell (Ek Buys), Robert Neuhaus (Amy Anson), Pete Neuhaus (Rosy), Anne Neuhaus Mella (Jaime), fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great- grandchildren. Mary Lu was a dedicated and loving parent and grandparent. All her survivors feel very happy and fortunate to have been on the receiving end of her unconditional love. Mary Lu was a true Christian woman and was very involved with her church throughout her life. She sang in her church choir well into her 80s. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.