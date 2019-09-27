Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary "Lou" Lyman Obituary
Mary "Lou" Lyman Lou was born in Jennings, Oklahoma to Benton Carl and Eva Gladyas Killingsworth. She attended and graduated from Lyons High School in Lyons, Kansas. She married the love of her life Richard Lyle Lyman Sr. on Dec. 26th, 1954. Lou and Richard had five children. Lou graduated from nursing school at Johnson County Community College in 1974. She was a retired Registered Nurse at the University of Kansas Medical Center serving in many positions. She had a love for Christ and served as an ordained Stephen Minister. Lou is survived by her husband Richard Lyman Sr. of Lenexa; daughter Tammy Mundis and her husband Bill of Overland Park; daughter Sandra Everard and her husband Tom of Olathe; daughter Cheryl Graham and her husband Greg of Olathe; and Son Shawn Lyman and his wife Kimberley of Norman, Oklahoma. She is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, brothers, and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her son Richard Lyman Jr.; grandson Daniel Mundis; granddaughter Kylee Lyman. Lou loved her children and grandchildren and loved attending events that they were a part of it. She was an advocate for education. She was a friend to all that knew her and always had her house full of guests. She loved travelling, camping, and music. Visitation will be held Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS Sun., Sept. 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia, Lenexa, KS Mon., Sept. 30th at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Family Church in Lenexa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019
