Mary Magdalene Barron

May 29, 1931 - October 2, 2020

Independence, Missouri - Mary M. Barron, 89, passed away peacefully in the home with family at her side. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Garcia; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Mary was born in Ottawa, Kansas to Josefa and Eutimio Barron. She moved to Independence in 2006 to be closer to her family. Mary liked being outside and loved her dogs, Tobby, Sophie and Teddy. Services to be held at a later date. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





