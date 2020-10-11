1/
Mary Magdalene Barron
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Magdalene Barron
May 29, 1931 - October 2, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Mary M. Barron, 89, passed away peacefully in the home with family at her side. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Garcia; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Mary was born in Ottawa, Kansas to Josefa and Eutimio Barron. She moved to Independence in 2006 to be closer to her family. Mary liked being outside and loved her dogs, Tobby, Sophie and Teddy. Services to be held at a later date. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved