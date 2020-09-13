1/
Mary Margaret Brown Mary Margaret Brown died peacefully at her Kansas City, MO home Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1933 to Margaret and Bud Weingart and raised in and around Chicago, IL. After raising 8 children, she received her RN and became an Oncology Nurse Specialist, treating hundreds of cancer patients for 25 years at KU Medical Center and 10 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was a person of special energy, a tireless worker, and a beautiful Mother. Her favorite saying was "Aren't we lucky". She is already missed by us all. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Leroy, ex-husband Eldon Brown, and son Eldon Jr, and leaves behind sister Susie Kidd and children Donald, Patricia (Bill), Stephen, Douglas, David, Thomas (Ellen), and Mary (Rob) and many wonderful grandchildren. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
